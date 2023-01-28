Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:

  • US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line
  • State Highway 87
  • State Highway 47

The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass.

Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the latest weather forecast here. Check out live traffic cameras here.

