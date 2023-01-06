Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order.

Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for drinking, food preparation, warehousing and hand washing uses at all times.

The following temporary precautions should govern until the water system that serves your establishment achieves compliance.

All drinking, ice making, and food prep water must come from an approved source such as commercially bottled water.

Heat all cooked foods which are mixed with water to at least 165°F for 15 seconds before serving. Do not add uncooked water unless it is from an approved source such as bottled water.

After proper handwashing, employees must either dip their hands in sanitizer or wear disposable plastic gloves before handling food or clean dishes.

Washing of fresh vegetables and fruits which will not be cooked before serving must be done with safe water, such as: bottled; pre-boiled; or with a mild sanitizer (bleach at 50 ppm; Quaternary at 200 ppm; or Iodine at 12.5 ppm).

Water for sanitizing utensils and equipment must be properly sanitized using either water above 180°F or water that is at least 50-100 ppm chlorine bleach sanitizer.

Post-Mix fountain beverage machines should not be used until water source is approved by DEQ.

Please take these precautions immediately and continue until such time that the city boil order is lifted.

If you have any questions, feel free to call our office at (208) 523-5382. Thank you for your cooperation.