East Idaho Crime Stoppers and deputies ask for tips after firearm, tools stolen from unlocked vehicles  - East Idaho News



RIGBY — A reward is being offered for tips that lead to a felony arrest after vehicles were burglarized at a subdivision in Rigby. A firearm and several tools were reported stolen.

East Idaho Crime Stoppers posted online the possible suspect vehicle is a white-colored Volkswagen Golf. Check out the pictures below.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer, the vehicle burglaries were reported on the morning of May 6. It happened in the Pepperwood Crossing subdivision near County Line Road and Landmark Lane, just east of U.S. Highway 20.

RELATED | What is East Idaho Crime Stoppers, and how does it help the community and law enforcement?

Fullmer said the suspect took items from unlocked vehicles. She added they have not found who is responsible for the thefts but are actively working on some leads. Deputies believe there is one person involved due to surveillance video that has captured one individual.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 or report anonymously online at www.IFcrime.org.

If you see a possible suspect, do not approach the individual. East Idaho Crime Stoppers posted tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward.