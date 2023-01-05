Emmy is asking 7 delicious questions at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City. Did you know there are also Museums of Ice Cream in Austin, Singapore, Chicago and Shanghai?

My family spent an afternoon eating delicious treats, having lots of fun and meeting “Sauce” (aka Carlo Schiano) – the General Manager of the New York Museum of Ice Cream. Here’s what I asked him:

What is the Museum of Ice Cream?

Who came up with the idea to start a museum about ice cream?

What are some interactive activities you have?

How many different ice cream flavors do you have?

How many visitors come each year to the museum?

Any idea who has eaten the most ice cream here?

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor

You can learn more about the Museum of Ice Cream online, Facebook and Instagram.

