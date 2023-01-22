Gov. Little, lawmakers discussing how to use $80 million in education funding

IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 Legislative session wrapped up its second week in Boise Friday and lawmakers are discussing how to spend $410 million in education funding approved in a special session several months ago.

About $330 million is earmarked for K-12 public education and another $80 million toward training for what lawmakers dubbed “in-demand occupations.” It’s up to lawmakers to decide how that $80 million will be allocated.

Governor Brad Little proposed using it for a scholarship program starting next year. It would set aside $8,500 for graduating high school students who choose to attend college, university, or career training in Idaho.

In his State of the State address last week, the governor said the scholarship will be the single largest investment in career technical and workforce training in Idaho history.

“Never have we provided a catalyst of this magnitude for students to ‘go on,’ in whatever way suits them,” Little said, whether becoming a welder or lineman or going into engineering, healthcare or teaching. “No matter what path a student chooses, we are making it easier for them to get the advanced training they need to propel themselves and Idaho’s economy forward.”

His proposed budget includes additional funding to raise teacher salaries — aiming to make Idaho one of the 10 states with the highest salaries for entry-level teachers — and money to increase higher education capacity for some in-demand careers.

Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, who was sworn-in as one of the newest members of the Idaho House last month, tells EastIdahoNews.com improving career technical and professional education opportunities for Idaho’s kids is his highest priority. He’s working on a bill to address this and he’s hoping to see it advance in the coming weeks.

“I think we’re headed in a positive direction there,” Wheeler said earlier this month. “There’s really some great energy and conversations in the educational space that I’m encouraged by.”

Little also wants to spend money on property tax relief. His budget includes $120 million specifically for that purpose, which aims to help local governments cover infrastructure costs, he said.

In Idaho, property taxes go toward local governments and schools. Helping local governments with costs for water systems, bridges and other infrastructure will mean cities and counties won’t have to go to local taxpayers for those funds, Little said.

Democratic State Senator and new Assistant Minority Leader James Ruchti of Pocatello tells KPVI he’s pleased with what he’s hearing from the governor because he is hitting all the things Ruchti heard from his constituents.

“Now, the legislature can do whatever it wants. It can ignore the governor’s proposals in theory, but these are great proposals. I think there’s some strong support for them and I’m looking forward to the discussions,” Ruchti says.