Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued

POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend.

Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.

One area under the winter storm warning includes Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times. There could be total snow accumulations of six to 12 inches in the region.

Additionally, there could be five to nine inches of snow in the areas surrounding Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan and Swan Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 35 mph are expected to cause blowing snow, which will significantly reduce visibility.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the warning said.

The less severe winter weather advisory is in effect for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier and Georgetown. People living in those areas could see snow accumulations of four to eight inches with wind gusts of 35 mph.

