ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays.

According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.

Dispatch could not say if the other crash involved injuries as troopers were still on the scene. Dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com that slick and snow-covered roads had been an issue.

511 Idaho posted as of 8:45 a.m. to look out for the crash near Fort Hall and to drive with extreme caution. Traffic must keep left due to the right lane being blocked.

The US National Weather Service in Pocatello posted on Facebook, “We continue to see a more intense area of snow slowly drifting east. The heaviest is across the Snake Plain into the southeast highlands between Coldwater and the Pocatello airport. Slushy and slick roads are expected, especially where heavier snow is falling.”

Courtesy Tyler Ogden