Just announced: The first baby born in Blackfoot this year

The following is a news release from Grove Creek Medical Center.

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived.

Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2.

Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl.

Their baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their caring and compassionate team presented the Arrington family with a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona Car Seat & Stroller. In addition, diapers, wipes and baby swaddlers were also given to the family.

Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much needed rest.

Congratulations to Melissa and Tim!