Latin musical group performing at BYU-Idaho this month

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Brigham Young University–Idaho’s Center Stage is kicking off the Winter 2023 semester with a performance by the Latin group Mariachi Herencia de México. The GRAMMY-nominated group will perform on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Mariachi music is a historic tradition that has roots of origin in cities like Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The music spread through America and found its way to Chicago, where Mariachi Herencia de México was formed.

“It’s a masterpiece,” said Jonathan Clark, a mariachi expert and historian. “This is mariachi music at its most sophisticated and most modernistic. It’s almost the antithesis of folklore, almost futuristic. Maybe 20 or 30 years from now, all groups sound like this, I don’t know. But it is state-of-the-art.”

Mariachi Herencia de México has released five highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on the Billboard and the iTunes Latin Albums charts. The energetic music group has performed across the North American continent, bringing their lively, upbeat sound to a wide audience.

“This performance will showcase the fresh new sound of mariachi music and will be a colorful celebration of culture,” said Amy Baldauf, Center Stage campus coordinator.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online here.