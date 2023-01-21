Man arrested for having child porn with kids as young as 2 years old, police say

IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested this week and is facing multiple charges after allegedly possessing child porn with children as young as toddlers.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a detective with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigated a cyber tip that 19 files were uploaded from a phone number on Nov. 28. The images were confirmed to be child pornography.

Some of the pictures had children as young as two years old. Each of the images was described in graphic detail in court documents.

Investigators traced the phone number to a man named Curtis Dustin.

On Wednesday, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, got a search warrant for Dustin. Police pulled him over not far from his home and took him to the Bonneville County courthouse for an interview.

He requested a lawyer, so the interview did not happen, court documents said.

A detective arrived at Dustin’s home off Malory Drive and was told there was evidence on Dustin’s phone and hard drive that was in his car.

“One of the forensic investigators showed me the hard drive where there were dozens of images of child sexual abuse material. There were many more CSAM images and videos of children as young as toddlers on just this one device,” the detective wrote in court documents.

Many other electronic devices were seized at the scene.

“Due to the suspect having access to children at his home … he was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail,” documents said.

Dustin was charged with five felonies for willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. Each charge faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He was given a $50,000 bond. Dustin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 1 at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Though Dustin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.