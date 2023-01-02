Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said.

Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident.

The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of anything ski-related, fire officials said.

The preliminary assessment is that the man died of a heart attack.

The man was put into a toboggan and taken down the mountain by the ski patrol. Park City medical crews at the bottom of the mountain provided medical assistance.

No additional details about the man’s identity are available at this time.