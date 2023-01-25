Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life

IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.

The reporting party told a dispatcher that the trailer was engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and were able to extinguish the fire just after 9:50 p.m.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to secure utilities while the Idaho Falls Police Department temporarily closed roads at College Street and North Holmes Avenue and College Street and North Higbee Avenue, the release said.

The trailer home is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Nobody was injured.