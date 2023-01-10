Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.

Two officers met with the victim. She said she and Kaleb Moir were having drinks in downtown Idaho Falls on Aug. 16. He had picked a flower out of a pot and had given it to her. The victim told him he shouldn’t pull the flowers out of the pots because the city pays for them.

“Kaleb became enraged and pinned her up against a wall holding her by her neck,” court documents said.

The victim told police she was taken aback by this as he had never done anything like this before with her.

The next day, she said he seemed off. Moir “flipped a switch” and started to “freak out on her,” documents said.

He was yelling and screaming and went into the garage of the home they were in. She said he needed to stop because the neighbors would hear him.

He reportedly grabbed and dragged her around the house on the floor.

The victim got up and ran out of the home in fear for her life. She got in her car and drove away.

She returned home later and found that the back window screen was ripped. It appeared it was cut with a sharp object, court documents said. There was a hammer lying on the grass next to a window. The victim believed Moir broke into the house through the window because the house was locked up.

Her bedroom door had a hole in it, and it appeared that it had been punched. It also appeared in court documents that, at some point, Moir fired a gunshot in the garage.

“I located in the garage ceiling a small bullet hole. It appears the bullet hole was roughly the size of a 9mm,” an officer wrote in court documents.

Officers asked her about calling 911, and she said she had her phone for most of the incident, but Moir then took her phone, and she could not call.

Officers tried to contact Moir but could not locate him. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He was located and served last week.

Moir was charged with felony attempted strangulation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor malicious injury to property, and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication line. He posted his $25,000 bond and was sent to pretrial supervision.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.