Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot

The following is a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning.

It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.

Investigators from the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division responded to the scene to investigate the stabbing. Within hours, they conducted multiple interviews, obtained evidence and identified all the parties involved. Names are being withheld because the investigation is ongoing. The individuals are known to each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made in this case because it involves unique circumstances surrounding an aggressor and a self-defense issue that needs to be evaluated by the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Blackfoot Police are grateful to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.