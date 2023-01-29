Man who allegedly tried to run over deputy and was shot appears in court

ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County.

Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.

Moss had previously received medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident.

He has been charged with felony aggravated assault and felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Prosecutors are additionally seeking a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies became involved in a pursuit that started in Fort Hall following a burglary. They were chasing a dark-colored SUV that was being driven by Moss at speeds of nearly 100 mph, according to court documents.

Deputies laid spike strips near 1400 South Idaho Highway 39 near Aberdeen, but instead of running over the strips, Moss turned and “steered directly” toward law enforcement.

Concerned about his safety, a deputy fired his gun to get Moss to stop the vehicle.

“I could hear loud popping sounds and I could see (the deputy) shooting…I advised dispatch the driver tried running (the deputy) over,” another deputy who responded to the incident wrote in court documents.

The SUV ultimately swerved around the deputy and his vehicle. The chase continued for another five miles when deputies were finally able to stop Moss at 3300 West 1400 South near Aberdeen using a PIT maneuver.

“I started calling the driver out of the vehicle and he yelled that he had been shot. I got the driver to step out of the vehicle and could see blood on his right leg,” a deputy wrote in court documents.

A deputy cuffed Moss and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Moss had two female passengers inside. One of the passengers had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital before being released. Law enforcement took the other passenger away from the scene before releasing her.

Moss’s bond was set at $200,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.