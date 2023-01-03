Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on Jan. 2 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year.

Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long.

The team at Mountain View presented the new parents and baby with an array of gifts Tuesday morning.

“It was a pleasure to take care of Michelle and her family,” said Nicki Maggart, RN and labor nurse. “She was a wonderful patient, and we couldn’t be happier to help welcome a new member into their family.”