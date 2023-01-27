UPDATE: Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Pocatello

UPDATE

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Center Street, between North Grant and North Johnson avenues, is closed to all traffic.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from Idaho Fall police. The Idaho Fall Police Department Crime Scene trailer arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Preston Police Department also have police vehicles at the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more details about this incident as they become available.

ORIGINAL

POCATELLO — A person is dead after an officer-involved shoot in Pocatello Friday afternoon.

Police received a call around 12:45 p.m. reporting a disurbance at an apartment complex at the 700 block of West Center Street. Officers arrived and found a man at the apartment complex who brandished a weapon, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

Shots were fired and the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Idaho Falls Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident with assistance from other agencies in the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The Pocatello Police Department says it will also conduct an internal review of the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public and people are asked to avoid the area of the shooting.