Police are testing for DNA in case of missing boy Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND (KIVI TV) — Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence.

Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.

In November, investigators dug up the backyard of a home in Fruitland and arrested Sarah Wondra for failure to report the death of Michael Vaughan. After searching the backyard and the home, police said they found no human remains, but believe Michael was possibly killed, buried and later relocated.

Officers are also following up on new information received as a result of their last press conference, where Fruitland police identified three other people who lived at the home during the time of Michael’s disappearance.

Police have since talked with all three of them, which includes Sarah’s husband, Stacey Wondra, who is currently in the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sarah Wondra is expected back in court next month as she has been in custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to restore competency before having a preliminary hearing.

No other charges have been filed in the case so far.

If you have any information on the case, call Fruitland police at (208) 452-3110. Remain anonymous by emailing tips at findmichael@fruitland.org, or submit a tip online at 343cops.com.