Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department on Jan. 7, Alexandria Rodriguez attempted to push a cart loaded with over $1,200 worth of unpaid merchandise out of Home Depot.

A loss prevention officer employee from Home Depot tried to stop her as she left the business. Police say she abandoned the cart and ditched the items, then ran to her car.

She crashed her red 1999 Dodge Durango into a white Ford that was parked nearby, documents say. The Ford had some paint transfer from the hit and scratches on the right rear bumper.

According to a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Home Depot employee wrote down the vehicle plate and description, then provided police with security footage. Through a combination of police work and the help of an emergency communication officer from dispatch, they identified Rodriguez using the information provided by Home Depot.

Officers were able to trace Rodriguez back to her home and arrested her. Additionally, there was evidence on her vehicle of the paint that came off when she hit the other vehicle.

She admitted to police that she had stolen tools from Home Depot, but she claimed she had originally intended to buy the items when she entered the store, according to court documents.

Rodriguez was charged with felony grand theft and misdemeanor failure to stop for damage in an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.