Someone has a $1 million lottery raffle ticket. Here are the winning numbers.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire.

The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 6 p.m. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:

1 8 0 2 8 9

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize-winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

0 4 4 6 3 5

1 3 2 6 8 3

In addition to the $1,000,000 and $10,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 100 prizes of $100, 250 prizes of $75, 900 prizes of $50, and 13,750 prizes of $15.

For all 15,000 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 4 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. Players may also mail their winning tickets to Lottery Offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.