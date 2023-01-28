The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service.
“This afternoon and evening, the front will pass through as winds transition to being from the north and colder, drier air filters in for Sunday,” a Faceboot post from the NWS says.
Here is the snow forecast for the rest of the weekend until 11 p.m. Sunday:
- Idaho Falls – 1-2″
- Pocatello – 3-4″
- Blackfoot – 2-3″
- Rexburg – 1-2″
- Ashton – 1-2″
- Swan Valley – 3-4″
You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.
