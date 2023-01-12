UPDATE: Alleged robbery suspect shot in Pocatello and taken to hospital

POCATELLO (KPVI) — An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night and is being treated for the gunshot wound at a hospital.

Pocatello Police Department officials said a robbery was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello.

Police said the reporting party shot the alleged suspect, who then fled the scene after he was shot. Police were able to locate the suspect at the 900 block of McKinley.

The man was then taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He was ultimately transferred to a hospital in the Salt Lake City area. According to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department, he is expected to survive the injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police have determined there is no threat to the public.

The Pocatello Police Department is additionally looking for a second suspect involved in the incident.

No names have been released at this time. Police said they would be requesting search warrants for the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Pocatello Police Detectives at (208) 234-6121 and reference report number 23-P00742.