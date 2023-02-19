All Star Monster Truck Tour coming soon to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The ground in Idaho Falls will quake when the All Star Monster Truck Tour hits Hero Arena at Mountain Amerca Center this coming March 10 and 11.

All-Star Monster Truck Tour features some of the biggest stars and most popular trucks in the country and puts them head-to-head in a series of events to determine which truck rules supreme.

The show also includes Quad Warrior racing for fans of ATVs and Rough Trucks featuring professionally-built trucks racing over bumps and around a course.

“It’ll be our first time ever in Idaho Falls,” All-Star Monster Trucks president Bryan Wagner told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re very excited to be there and put on three great shows for the fans in Idaho.”

The All-Star Monster Trucks travels the country from Alaska to Maine, putting on shows for thousands of fans every year. Six of the nation’s best monster trucks will compete in three events: Best Trick, Side-By-Side Racing and Freestyle.

“The Best Trick competition is that every truck gets two chances to execute their best trick,” said Wagner. “They can go out there and pull off any maneuver they think is going to wow the crowd and the judges.”

In the Side-By-Side Racing event, two trucks will burn rubber around a track. This is an elimination-style tournament with points toward the event championship on the line.

The show closes with the fan-favorite Freestyle competition.

“There are no rules and no time limits,” Wagner said. “These guys can do whatever they want to please the fans and judges. Our judges score in three categories: momentum, use of course and wow factor.”

Courtesy All Star Monster Truck Tour Facebook

Wagner said each contest offers something a little different to monster truck fans.

“A lot of people love the Best Trick competition because of a lot of the new-style moves and innovative things the guys are trying,” he said. “I really love the racing, personally. It’s head-to-head competition and it shows the driver’s skills and how much power the trucks have. I think it takes the most driver skill to win the racing. Then a lot of fans love Freestyle because it’s pretty much wide-open, no rules and drivers can run around the arena as hard and as fast as they want.”

Competing in these three events will be six of the best and most popular monster trucks in the country.

“We have two legendary trucks: USA-1 and Bearfoot,” said Wagner. “Both of those trucks were extremely popular in the late 1980s when monster trucks first started. They were two of the very first trucks to ever win national touring championships. Now this team out of Minnesota has bought the rights to the names and they’ve reborn those old, legendary trucks with brand-new chassis and state-of-the-art equipment.”

All Star Monster Trucks will also feature the identical twin-brother team of Double Trouble and Trouble Maker, as well as the brand-new Geronimo out of Wyoming and the Veteran Monster Truck, a Colorado-based truck that doubles as a tribute to those who serve in our nation’s military.

Wagner said that while all monster truck shows have the potential to be exciting, there’s something a bit special about being in indoor spaces like Hero Arena.

“One of the great things about being inside is that all the action is right there in your face,” he said. “You can pretty much taste the dirt flying through the air, you can smell the race fuel, you can feel the ground shake when the trucks hit the ground. Being indoors is a whole sensory overload that you don’t get outside.”

The All Star Monster Truck Tour rolls into Hero Arena at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on March 10 at 7:30 pm and March 11 at 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Click here for tickets. Tickets are also available at the venue. Options are available, including Pit Party passes which allow fans to go down onto the floor with the truck and meet the drivers.