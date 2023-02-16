Authorities continue search for missing man, asks community to keep an eye out in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — A local sheriff’s office is continuing to search for a missing man after there have been no reported sightings of him.

Scott Lavery, 69, of Shingle Springs, California, was last seen at Robin’s Roost at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was riding snow machines with a group of friends and somehow got separated from his party.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fremont County Search and Rescue, resumed their search Thursday morning for Lavery and will continue throughout the day. In the release, officials said crews are appreciative of offers for assistance but they are not seeking support at this time.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries is asking anyone traveling to Island Park this holiday weekend to keep their eyes open for Lavery and his snow machine, the news release said.

Weather conditions can change in an instant, and there is a high danger of avalanches in the backcountry.

“We encourage those recreating in Island Park this weekend to be prepared. Some suggested backpack items are an avalanche beacon, whistle, flares, tarps, spare clothing, emergency food, headlamps, lighter or fire starter, and a small first aid kit. We also recommend you let someone know your starting point and destination, as well as your expected arrival time,” the release said.

Lavery is 5 foot 6 inches with gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black and gray coat with black snow pants and was riding an orange and black Polaris RMK 155 snow machine. The photo above was taken Tuesday with his group.