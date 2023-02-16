Authorities searching for missing snowmobiler in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who’s been missing in Island Park since Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Lavery, 69, of Shingle Springs, California was last seen at Robin’s Roost at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was riding snow machines with a group of friends and somehow got separated from his party.

Lavery is 5 foot 6 with gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black and gray coat with black snow pants, and was riding an orange and black Polaris RMK 155 snow machine. The photo above was taken Tuesday with his group.

If you were in Island Park Tuesday and know where he might be, call (208) 624-4482.