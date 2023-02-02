Broadway star Carmen Cusack invites Emmy into her dressing room and answers 7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Carmen Cusack is a Broadway theater actress and singer who played Elphaba in ‘Wicked,’ Fantine in ‘Les Misérables,’ Rizzo in ‘Grease’ and multiple other roles. She has performed all over the world and originated the roles of Alice Murphy and Clare Boothe Luce in the Broadway musicals ‘Bright Star’ and ‘Flying Over Sunset.’

Carmen appeared in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ with Tom Hanks and began her professional career as a cruise ship performer.

Carmen has been nominated for two Tony Awards and was recently in Salt Lake City, where she starred in ‘Bright Star in Concert.’ That’s where I was invited into her dressing room to ask her the following questions:

What was it like being Elphaba in ‘Wicked’?

What is it like being a famous Broadway star?

What was it like meeting Tom Hanks?

How do you get over your stage nerves?

What was it like working on a ship?

What do you do if something wrong happens while you’re on stage?

What is your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

What have you learned through all of your years in acting?

Who is the most famous you have met in your life?

Watch my entire interview with Carmen in the video player above. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

