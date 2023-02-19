BYU-Idaho sees decrease in number of on-campus students

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Winter 2023 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates that approximately 19,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Winter 2023 Semester with a total enrollment of 22,471 campus-based students. This number includes 17,740 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses and 4,731 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 11,469 male students and 11,002 female students (51% percent and 49% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,198, comprising 23% percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 18,403 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 40,874 total enrolled students.

BYU-Idaho continues to focus on its mission to build disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and in their communities. The university integrates a unique student and academic emphasis, which includes the teaching focus of its faculty, realizing the potential in every student, focusing on real-world preparation, and providing a high-value educational experience.

See https://www.byui.edu/about/enrollment-and-demographics for details and history.