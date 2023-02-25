BYU-Idaho student filmed roommates in shower with hidden cameras, police say

REXBURG — A 25-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student has been charged after allegedly hiding video cameras in the bedrooms and showers of his roommates.

Tyler George Morgan, from Colorado, was charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism. A case was filed against him Wednesday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, the incidents happened between January 2020 and July 2020 and again between January 2021 and July 2021.

Court documents don’t say how police learned about the alleged crime.

But documents do say police were called, and met with Morgan and interviewed him. Morgan admitted to using a camera disguised as a wall charger cube, documents said. He told the officer he first used the wall charger cube on one of his college roommates in 2020. He placed it in his roommate’s bedroom while living at Bunkhouse Apartments in Rexburg.

Morgan said he took videos of his roommate clothed and unclothed several times. Morgan also admitted he took approximately 12 videos of the roommate and would later use them to sexually gratify himself.

Morgan then admitted that in 2021, he lived at Birch Plaza with a different roommate. He again installed the wall charger camera and later purchased a different camera disguised as a shower hook, which Morgan installed in a shared bathroom. He took videos and pictures of his roommate naked in the shower.

He again admitted he later used the videos and pictures to sexually gratify himself, documents said.

“As I continued my interview with Tyler, he admitted to having several other victims, which have not yet been notified or completely identified, and performing similar actions on other dates and times in Rexburg and also in different states,” the officer wrote in court documents.

The officer requested custody of Morgan’s electronic devices so they could be searched, to which Morgan gave consent. Morgan was then put in handcuffs and taken to the Madison County jail, court documents said.

Morgan had a video arraignment on Wednesday. He was given a $50,000 bond and has to remain in Madison County. The video voyeurism charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Madison County courthouse.