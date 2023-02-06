Country group, rapper, R&B singer to perform in eastern Idaho this summer

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces the following upcoming concerts for this summer:

MIDLAND

Friday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | Outdoor Concert | Ticket Pricing: $39 – 150

Hailing from Dripping Springs, TX, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s rich sound, rounded out with lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio initially garnered attention by playing clubs in the region. Their critically acclaimed sophomore album Let It Roll (Big Machine Records) earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, receiving praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR, and Entertainment Weekly, among others.

Wystrach, Carson, and Duddy all played an integral role in writing the 14-track album with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The album was produced by Dann Huff, McAnally, and Osborne and was a follow-up to the critically acclaimed, gold-certified debut album, On The Rocks (Big Machine Records).

Launching in 2017 with rave reviews, On The Rocks was declared “The Year’s Best Country Album” by the Washington Post. Their 2x Platinum-certified chart-topping debut “Drinkin’ Problem,” which offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and 80s, earned the band their first GRAMMY® Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

JA RULE & ASHANTI

Friday, July 7 | 8 p.m. | Outdoor Concert | Ticket Pricing: $39 – $150

Ja Rule

Born in Hollis, Queens, he debuted in 1999 with Venni Vetti Vecci and its single “Holla Holla.” From 1999 to 2005, Ja Rule had several hits that made the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Between Me and You” with Christina Milian, “I’m Real (Murder Remix) with Jennifer Lopez, “Always on Time” with Ashanti, “Mesmerize” also with Ashanti, and “Wonderful” with R. Kelly and Ashanti. During the 2000s, Ja Rule was signed to Inc. Records, which was formerly known as Murder Inc. and was led by Irv Gotti. Ja Rule has sold over 30 million records worldwide and was the best-selling rapper in 2001.

Ashanti

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and author burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled album, Ashanti. It landed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week. This set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history and granted her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Throughout her 20-year career, Ashanti has released six studio albums and received several illustrious rewards, including eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, and six ASCAP Awards. she has reigned at the top as one of Billboard’s “Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010” and continues to break Billboard records having a Hot 100 entry every decade in the 2000s, 2010s, & 2020s.

Pre-sale tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.

All other tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

Upcoming Entertainment

Chris Janson – March 24

The Clairvoyants – April 8

Midland – June 2

Lee Brice – June 23

Ja Rule & Ashanti – July 7

To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.com.