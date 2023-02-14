‘Dangerously cold’ wind chill warning issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

IDAHO FALLS — A “dangerously cold” wind chill warning has been issued in eastern Idaho, as well as continuing winter storm advisories.

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the wind chill warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters predict winds could gust as high as 40 mph in much of eastern Idaho, which will create blowing and drifting snow. The wind chill may get as low as 25 below zero in the following areas: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Galena.

The wind chill can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to NWS officials.

The winter storm advisory that was issued Monday for most of eastern Idaho continues until 11 p.m. Tuesday with additional snow accumulations of up to three inches expected throughout the region.

A more severe winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass. One inch of snow is expected, but wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph.

Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility on roads throughout eastern Idaho. Roads are also expected to be slippery.

A seven day-forecast and live weather cams are available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.