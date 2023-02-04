East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.

IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients.

An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.

EastIdahoNews.com recently sampled a box, which included chocolate chip, M&M, pumpkin chocolate chip and a sugar cookie. See it in the video above.

Wyatt Sutton, who is one of six partners in the business, tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s pleased with the community’s response to the restaurant.

“Most people that come are becoming repeat customers,” Sutton says. “It’s never a bad time to have some cookies. We’ve had a great response so far.”

Matt Thomas, Sutton’s friend from his college days at Brigham Young University-Idaho, launched the business in California. Several more locations were opened the following year, and one article hailed it as a “pandemic success story.”

Sutton and his partners felt Cookie Co. would do well in Idaho Falls and looked into making it happen.

“The franchise is growing at a rapid pace and every location is successful,” he says. “They now have 16 locations with another 60 slated to open (nationwide) in 2023.”

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Now that the Idaho Falls store is up and running, Sutton has purchased the rights for another store. If all goes well, he’s hoping to open more locations in eastern Idaho and out of state.

Sutton is excited about the company’s future and he’s inviting those who haven’t yet sampled the menu to come and give it a try.

“Our product speaks for itself, and we think we have a great product. We’re all from eastern Idaho, and we love being able to employ people from eastern Idaho,” says Sutton.

Cookie Co. is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit its Facebook page for more information.