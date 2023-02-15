Eastern Idaho highways closed due to extreme weather

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to extreme weather:

US Highway 20 from Idaho National Laboratory to Idaho Falls

US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 87 from US 20 to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 22 between mile marker 36 and mile marker 68

Blowing snow and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. Many schools are closed and a “dangerously cold” wind chill warning is in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.