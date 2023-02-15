These schools are closed Wednesday, Feb. 15 due to severe weather

Severe weather conditions are prompting schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Here is the list of closures:

School Districts

  • Snake River School District 52
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • West Jefferson School District 253

Charter and Private Schools

  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Blackfoot Charter
  • Bingham Academy

A “dangerously cold” wind chill warning is in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The latest weather forecast can be found here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more closures are announced.

