Emmy asks Keli Despain 7 Questions in front of the East Idaho Aquarium shark tank

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m at the East Idaho Aquarium in Idaho Falls talking with Keli Despain. We sat down in front of the awesome shark tank and I asked her the following questions:

What is it like swimming with the sharks every day?

What is your favorite animal?

Have any animals here ever hurt or bit you?

How many animals are here at the aquarium?

Tell me about Dr. Fish.

Has anyone ever tried to steal an animal?

Can you share a piece of advice for me?

Watch my entire interview with Keli in the video player above. You can learn more about the East Idaho Aquarium on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.