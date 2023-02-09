Fremont County Joint School District invites community to informational meetings for nearly $60M bond

ST. ANTHONY — A local school district is inviting the community to ask questions and learn more about an upcoming school bond proposal that will appear on the March ballot.

The nearly $60 million bond proposal for Fremont County Joint School District 215 aims to help improve school facilities.

The cost for the projects is estimated at $59,980,000. The projects will include additions to Ashton Elementary, North Fremont High School, and South Fremont High School.

The projects for Ashton Elementary include adding a full-size basketball game court, preschool restrooms and other additions. For South Fremont High School, there would be an auxiliary gym addition, performing arts addition, and admin addition. Click here to learn more about the projects on the school district’s website.

There are informational meetings that will have in-depth presentations from the design team and architects detailing the process and the plans.

Below are the dates and times for the informational meetings:

Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at North Fremont High School Auditorium

Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at South Fremont High School Little Theater

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Island Park EMS Building

The election will take place on March 14. Click here to learn more about the bond.