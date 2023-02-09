Gabriel Feitosa, one of the world’s most famous creative dog groomers, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Gabriel Feitosa is one of the world’s most famous creative dog groomers. The 30-year-old from Brazil is going viral by transforming dogs into art. He has nearly two million TikTok followers and over 260,000 on Instagram.

Gabriel turns pets into zoo animals by using OPAWZ — a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs. He was a finalist on ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ and he agreed to sit down for 7 Questions!

Here’s what I asked him:

What gave you the idea to start decorative dog grooming?

What’s your favorite part about playing with dogs every day?

Have you ever thought about doing fancy art on cats?

What’s the proudest creation you’ve ever done?

Have you ever made a major mistake on an animal? If so, what happened?

Tell me about your childhood in Brazil.

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes? What’s your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Have you ever worked on dogs owned by celebrities?

What are some of your current projects?

Do you have any advice for me?

Watch my entire interview with Gabriel in the video player above. You can follow him on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

