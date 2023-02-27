Latter-day Saint missionary hospitalized after stabbing in Colombia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A 19-year-old Latter-Day Saint missionary remained hospitalized Sunday in serious but stable condition with stab wounds he suffered during an attack in Colombia.

The missionary was identified as Elder Maxwell Fish of San Antonio, Texas, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fish and his companion, who was not identified, were attacked and robbed while in the streets of Popayan in the church’s Colombia Cali Mission.

After he was stabbed, the missionary was then carried by his companion, who was physically unharmed, to a nearby church member’s house and was then transported to a hospital.

The missionary was unconscious upon getting to the hospital and underwent surgery immediately, according to a Facebook post from Fish’s mother. He was placed into a medically induced coma and has undergone multiple surgeries.

In her most recent update, Fish’s mother said his latest surgery had gone well. The surgeons were able to repair the veins damaged in the attack, restore blood flow to prevent amputation of the arm and replace the damaged collarbone.

“It was a complete success!.” she wrote early Sunday. “My heart is leaping at this success!”

Fish is still considered to be in serious but stable condition, remaining in the medically induced coma as of Sunday afternoon.

Fish’s companion is currently receiving counseling, according to a statement from the church. Other missionaries in the vicinity of the crime have been moved out of the area as a precaution.

“Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time,” said church spokesman Sam Penrod.