Local man accused of raping a teen to be extradited to Nevada to face child sex crime charges

POCATELLO — A man facing multiple felonies in Pocatello involving sex crimes against children is now being held for additional child sex crimes out of Nevada.

Jonathan Ryan Alexander, 48, signed a waiver on Feb. 2 consenting to extradition, court records show. He faces felony charges for using a minor in the production of pornography and sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years in Elko County, Nevada, according to documents.

Alexander was arrested in December after a 14-year-old girl told Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies that he had been raping her for years. According to the Bannock County victim, the assaults began when she was eight years old and progressed to rape when she was 11.

He faces felony charges of sexual abuse of a child and two counts each of lewd conduct with a minor and rape of a minor in Bannock County.

Documents show that Alexander was identified by deputies in connection to the Elko County charges through his date of birth and social security number.

Once his identity was confirmed, officials from Nevada requested Alexander be held on a $750,000 bond. After his bond for the Nevada charges was first set at $760,000, Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett nixed the bond. He is now being held without bail.

A preliminary hearing was held regarding the Bannock County charges Tuesday. Extradition in this case won’t occur until after the Idaho charges have been adjudicated.