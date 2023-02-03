Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning.

The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street.

The homeowner, who was not at the residence, saw a person enter their home on security cameras, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Police surrounded the house and noted movement through a window.

“Officers attempted to call the person out, but they did not comply with commands to exit the residence,” Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Officers made entry into the home and searched the residence, locating the person hiding inside.”

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at 7:20 a.m. on charges related to breaking into the residence.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is released.