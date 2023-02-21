Man charged after allegedly crashing into dump truck

IDAHO FALLS — A 40-year-old Middleton man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a dump truck while under the influence. He is also charged with drug trafficking.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department on Feb. 16, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Holmes Avenue for a crash where a black Mercedes hit a dump truck. The driver of the Mercedes was bleeding. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Shane Nichelson was the driver of the Mercedes. One of the officers on the scene said Nichelson was holding an open bottle of alcohol when he arrived and that Nichelson made reference to having a drinking problem, documents said.

He was covered in blood from cuts on his head and face. He said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and didn’t know how he got his injuries.

The officer observed that his eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred, and he smelled like alcohol.

Nichelson refused to participate in a field sobriety test but agreed to provide a breath sample.

Two results showed blood alcohol concentration levels of 0.246 and 0.239. 0.08% is the legal blood alcohol limit in Idaho.

An officer arrived with a K9 partner and the K9 alerted on his crashed car, indicating the presence of narcotics.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a quart-size plastic sandwich bag full of a white powdery rock-like substance, which was recognized as cocaine, hidden inside a styrofoam food container inside the glove box.

Several hypodermic needles were also found inside the trunk. There was additionally an open bottle of Vodka in the front seat, believed to be the same one Nichelson was seen holding earlier, documents said.

A test was conducted on the suspected narcotics, which tested presumptive positive for cocaine.

Nichelson was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and given several stitches. He was then medically cleared for jail.

Nichelson was charged with felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor excessive driving under the influence. He appeared in court on Friday and was given a $50,000 bond. If he posts bond, he will be sent to pretrial supervision.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.