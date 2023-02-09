Man charged with drug trafficking after reportedly hiding drugs in someone else’s car

IDAHO FALLS – A 36-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found drugs in a car he was riding in.

Andrew Dixon was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine on Feb 3.

The incident occurred on Feb. 2, when Idaho Falls Police pulled over a black BMW in the area of Grandview and Foote drive around 7:38 pm, according to the police report.

An officer said that as he approached the car on the passenger’s side, he could see that the driver was arguing with the passenger.

The passenger, identified as Dixon, then opened the window and told the officer that they thought they were being pulled over because of an inactive registration.

According to the officer, the passenger was “very fidgety, his eyes were wide open and he continued to look around past me,” according to the police report.

Dixon and the driver began arguing again, with the driver saying that he “could not believe (the passenger) would do this to him.”

The officer states “it was apparent that the passenger had put the driver in a bad spot with law enforcement.”

Dixon then allegedly put his hand down to reach between the door and the seat. The officer then grabbed his arm in an attempt to “gain control of whatever he may be grabbing or concealing.”

Records say Dixon got upset and told the officer that he “did not have to do that to him.” The officer then asked the two to get out of the car and held onto Dixon’s arm to make he did not have any weapons in his hand.

Another officer soon arrived with a K9 unit, which alerted them to the presence of illegal substances in the car.

According to the officer, Dixon then “exclaimed that the dog had indicated on the vehicle because he had smoked marijuana earlier this evening while at home.”

The officer then told the driver that because the vehicle was his, he could be charged if any illegal substances were found inside. The driver said he was aware of this, and that was the reason he was mad at Dixon.

The driver told the officer that when they saw the police car’s lights, Dixon began “taking things out of his pocket and hiding them in the car.”

He said he did not have any illegal substances of his own in the car, and that he was just taking Dixon to get money to pay for the car.

It is unclear if the driver was charged.

Dixon then confessed to the officer that the illegal substances in the car were his, police said. He said there were some “Norcos” in the car, and offered to show the officer where they were at. The officer said that would not be necessary and that police would search the car for them.

Dixon then admitted to also having more illegal substances in his jacket pocket. Officers found two small baggies containing methamphetamine and an unused syringe in his jacket pocket.

He also reportedly had $619 in cash on him, including two $100 bills that were later found to be fraudulent.

Dixon was then transferred to the Bonneville County Jail. On the way, he reportedly asked the officer why he was being charged with trafficking since he only had “an ounce and the other baggie was nothing but cellophane” according to court documents.

Dixon’s bond was set to $35,000. He posted surety on Feb. 6 and was released to pre-trial services.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17. If convicted, he could face life in prison.