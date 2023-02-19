More snow expected through Sunday followed by another storm early next week

POCATELLO — After experiencing bitter cold temperatures Saturday morning, several parts of eastern Idaho will see several inches of snow Saturday evening and Sunday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday with snow expected in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.

This map from the National Weather Service in Pocatello shows the snow forecast:



Another winter storm is expected after the Sunday storm departs, according to the NWS. The second storm will bring moderate to heavy snowfall to all but the lowest elevations of eastern Idaho from Monday through Wednesday night. The snowfall will combine with strong winds to create potential blowing and drifting problems.

Many parts of eastern Idaho saw frigid temperatures Saturday morning. Idaho Falls set its second daily low temperature record of the week dropping to -12° degrees. After hitting -12° on Thursday morning, breaking the previous record of -10° set in 1993, Saturday’s temperature also breaks the previous record of -6° set in 2020.

The National Weather Service says Pocatello and Idaho Falls have experienced their seventh coldest February so far on record.

This chart from the NWS shows the cold temperatures from Saturday:



