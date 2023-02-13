National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for portion of eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory may bring several inches of snow to the Upper Snake River Plain over the next several days.

The advisory goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, and will last until Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Forecasters are predicting one to four inches of snow in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall and surrounding communities.

Up to five inches is expected in higher elevations and winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS says on its website.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be cautious.

A seven day-forecast and live weather cams are available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.