New commercial kitchen in Idaho Falls provides space to cook and prepare food for any occasion

IDAHO FALLS – A new venue in Idaho Falls provides a space to cook and prepare all types of food.

The Idaho Commercial Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2300 North Yellowstone Highway. There will be an Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. An open house will immediately follow until 3 p.m.

Bryan Magleby, executive director of the Idaho Innovation Center where the kitchen is located, describes it as a “state-of-the-art facility” that offers a “convenient and professional space for food entrepreneurs, caterers, food trucks and culinary dreamers.”

“We are excited to introduce the Idaho Commercial Kitchen to eastern Idaho. What an amazing resource this will be to the culinary community. This facility is the largest licensed, fully inspected and stocked commercial kitchen available in the area,” Magleby says in a news release.

The kitchen can be rented out from $25-$35 hour, depending on the project. The public is invited to come and take a tour during Thursday’s open house.

To learn more about the Idaho Innovation Center or the Idaho Commercial Kitchen, click here or call (208) 523-1026.