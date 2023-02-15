Passenger killed in Boise County crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Boise County.

A female driver, 72, and a male passenger, 68, both of Nampa, were traveling westbound on Banks Lowman Road in a Chevrolet SUV, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a Ford van, being driven by a 23-year-old female of Boise. The Chevrolet SUV went off the road and into the embankment.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the Ford van was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The male passenger of the Chevrolet succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.