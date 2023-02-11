Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a gun on another man

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man police say pulled a gun on another man during an argument faces a felony charge.

Scott Roger Christ, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Police reports show Pocatello officers received a 911 call reporting an assault around 2 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Responding officers spoke with the victim, who said Christ had given him a ride from a convenience store in Pocatello to the victim’s home on the 500 block of North Main Street. During the drive, the victim said Christ accused him of “talking s***,” and the two men argued.

Then, the victim told officers Christ pulled a handgun and pointed it at him. Christ was in the driver’s seat and the victim was in the rear passenger side seat at the time. Two other passengers were in the car, the affidavit says.

The victim told officers he thought Christ was going to shoot him.

Officers spoke with one of the other passengers, who told the officers that Christ did pull a gun and point it at the victim during an argument. Officers were not able to get in touch with the other passenger.

Christ told officers that he did give the victim a ride, but denied having any argument or pulling a gun.

After receiving permission from Christ to search the vehicle, officers found a Taurus handgun inside the driver side door compartment. Christ told the officers that the gun did not belong to him and that he did not know who it belonged to, the affidavit says.

Christ also gave officers permission to look through his phone. In the phone, they found a text conversation that they believed indicated he had been involved in an argument with the victim. Asked about the text messages, Christ again denied arguing with the victim.

Christ was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

Though Christ has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Christ could face up to five years in prison.

He has been bound over to district court, but a district court arraignment has not yet been scheduled.