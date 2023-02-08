Police ask public for help after armed robbery at convenience store

POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for information on an armed robbery that happened Friday at a convenience store.

A man entered Jet Stop at 1500 East County Line Road around 7:50 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say a vehicle that may have been involved in the robbery was later located and a search warrant was found.

Nobody has been taken into custody and officers ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Pocatello Police Detectives Division at (208) 234-6121 and reference report number 23-P02215.