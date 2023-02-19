Potent winter storm will bring strong winds, snow to eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — A strong winter storm will impact much of eastern Idaho beginning Monday.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect starting Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Moderate to heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains with 1-4 inches expected in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 30-60 mph Monday and Tuesday will create areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. The NWS says the greatest impacts are expected late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening as winds increase, resulting in whiteout or near whiteout conditions.

Travel could be impacted Monday night and during the morning commute Tuesday, especially along US-20, US-26, SH-33 between Rexburg and Driggs, and I-15 north of Blackfoot.

You can find the latest weather forecast here.