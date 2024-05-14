Why Frank VanderSloot says this vote matters most and could change everything this election - East Idaho News

Why Frank VanderSloot says this vote matters most and could change everything this electionPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho primary election is one week away and Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot is speaking out about the most important position he believes voters will choose on May 21.
VanderSloot sat down with EastIdahoNews.com to explain why this election is so important. You can watch our interview in the video player above and see a list of candidates running for office here.