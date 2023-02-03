Preschool fair on Saturday will provide resources for parents all in one place

IDAHO FALLS — For parents with small children, it can be a daunting task to find the right preschool.

But a local mother in Idaho Falls is hoping to make the process easier for families by gathering all the local resources and programs together in one place.

Anastassia Rogers created a local support group for moms called “It Takes a Village in Idaho.”

It Takes a Village in Idaho will host a free event for anyone that wants to come called the “East Idaho Preschool Fair.” It will be at the Idaho Falls Public Library community room on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event provides the opportunity to learn about the benefits of early childhood education and about the many resources available in the area.

There will representatives from various preschools at the event to answer parents’ questions. Some of the preschools include Bloom Fine Arts, Acorn Children’s Academy, Happy Panda Preschool, The Cat & The Fiddle Preschool and others.

“We will (also) have some state-funded programs that are free for families like Head Start, Migrant Head Start, the Infant Toddler Program and Idaho Parents Unlimited. Those are all programs that offer free resources for the whole family not just for preschool-aged kiddos,” Rogers said.

Kids can play while parents chat. Rogers said there will be some fun provided by Flip & Twist, a gymnastics center, and a local realtor will bring some refreshments.

Rogers told EastIdahoNews.com she came up with the idea for the event after living in Montana.

“There was a preschool fair at the library there, and I had preschool-aged children. It was one of those things that you know, until you have your own kids, you don’t know what’s normal or new and then we moved here back to Idaho because I am from Idaho and no one had heard of anything like that,” Rogers said.

She explained the experience in Montana had made her life so easy trying to find a preschool for her kids that she wanted to provide the opportunity to others.

This is the second year she has put on the event and encourages people to come see what they have to offer.

“Last year, we had so many moms reach out and say this just made enrolling their child in preschool so much easier for them and something they wouldn’t have done without the preschool fair. They just wouldn’t have put their kiddo in preschool so that made me really happy,” she said. “I love that it is a free opportunity for parents to learn about the different resources in our community.”